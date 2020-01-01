Agenda
All times shown are in EDT
Nov 10 // Online
Opening Remarks
Opening Keynote
Ryan will discuss the thinking behind his new book STRONGER: Adapting America's China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence, and what is in store for the two countries for the rest of Biden’s first term and beyond.
Ryan Hass
Senior fellow, Brookings
Ryan Hass
Ryan Hass is a senior fellow and the Michael H. Armacost Chair in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, where he holds a joint appointment to the John L. Thornton China Center and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. He is also the Interim Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies. He was part of the inaugural class of David M. Rubenstein fellows at Brookings, and is a nonresident affiliated fellow in the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. Hass focuses his research and analysis on enhancing policy development on the pressing political, economic, and security challenges facing the United States in East Asia.
From 2013 to 2017, Hass served as the director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the National Security Council (NSC) staff. In that role, he advised President Obama and senior White House officials on all aspects of U.S. policy toward China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and coordinated the implementation of U.S. policy toward this region among U.S. government departments and agencies. He joined President Obama’s state visit delegations in Beijing and Washington respectively in 2014 and 2015, and the president’s delegation to Hangzhou, China, for the G-20 in 2016, and to Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meetings in 2016.
Prior to joining NSC, Hass served as a Foreign Service Officer in U.S. Embassy Beijing, where he earned the State Department Director General’s award for impact and originality in reporting, an award given annually to the officer whose reporting had the greatest impact on the formulation of U.S. foreign policy. Hass also served in Embassy Seoul and Embassy Ulaanbaatar, and domestically in the State Department Offices of Taiwan Coordination and Korean Affairs. Hass received multiple Superior Honor and Meritorious Honor commendations during his 15-year tenure in the Foreign Service.
Hass was born and raised in Washington state. He graduated from the University of Washington and attended the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies prior to joining the State Department.
Affiliations:
Council on Foreign Relations, term member
McLarty Associates, senior advisor
National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, member
The Scowcroft Group, senior advisor
Yale Law School, Paul Tsai China Center, nonresident affiliated fellow
Fireside Chat
Panel - China in the Post-Pandemic World Order
China was the likely source of COVID-19, and the first country to experience the pandemic. But it was also the first to control the virus, first to release a vaccine, and the first to economic recovery. How will these developments ultimately change China's position in the world?
Evan Feigenbaum
Vice President at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Evan Feigenbaum
Evan A. Feigenbaum is Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was also the 2019-20 James R. Schlesinger Distinguished Professor at the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, where he is now a practitioner senior fellow. Initially an academic with a PhD in Chinese politics from Stanford University, his career has spanned government service, think tanks, the private sector, and three regions of Asia. From 2001 to 2009, he served at the U.S. State Department as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia (2007–2009), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia (2006–2007), Member of the Policy Planning Staff with principal responsibility for East Asia and the Pacific (2001–2006), and an adviser on China to Deputy Secretary of State Robert B. Zoellick. He is the author of three books and monographs, including The United States in the New Asia (CFR, 2009, co-author) and China’s Techno-Warriors: National Security and Strategic Competition from the Nuclear to the Information Age (Stanford University Press, 2003), as well as numerous articles and essays.
Howard French
Career foreign correspondent and global affairs writer
Howard French
Howard W. French is a career foreign correspondent and global affairs writer and the author of four books, including three works of non-fiction, a work of documentary photography.
He worked as a French-English translator in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in the early 1980s, and taught English literature for several years at the University of Abidjan. His career in journalism began as a freelance reporter for The Washington Post and other publications in West Africa. He joined The New York Times in 1986, and worked as a metropolitan reporter with the newspaper for three years, and then from 1990 to 2008 reported overseas for The Times as bureau chief for Central America and the Caribbean, West and Central Africa, Japan and the Koreas, and China, based in Shanghai. During this time, his coverage was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize; he was twice the recipient of an Overseas Press Club Award, and his work received numerous other awards.
From 2005 to 2008, alongside his correspondence for The Times, French was a weekly columnist on global affairs for the International Herald Tribune.
His most recent non-fiction book, titled “Everything Under the Heavens: How the Past Helps Shape China’s Push for Global Power,” was published by Knopf in March 2017, and was widely reviewed and featured by The Guardian and other publications as one of its notable books of the season.
He is the author, previously, of “China’s Second Continent: How a Million Migrants Are Building a New Empire in Africa,” published by Knopf in May 2014. China's Second Continent was named one of 100 Notable Books of 2014 by The New York Times, and was cited by The Economist, The Guardian and Foreign Affairs and several other publications as one of the best books of 2014.
He is also the author of "A Continent for the Taking: The Tragedy and Hope of Africa" (Alfred A. Knopf, 2004), which was also named a non-fiction book of the year by several newspapers.
His book of documentary photography, “Disappearing Shanghai: Photographs and Poems of an Intimate Way of Life,” was published in 2012 (Homa and Sekey). It was produced in collaboration with the Chinese poet and novelist, Qiu Xiaolong. The photography from this project has figured in solo and group exhibitions on three continents and has been acquired in both museums and private collections.
French is the President of the board of directors of the IRIN News Agency. He was a 2011-12 fellow of the Open Society Foundations. Other awards include an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland.
Yasheng Huang
Professor of Global Economics, MIT
Yasheng Huang
Yasheng Huang is the Epoch Foundation Professor of International Management and Faculty Director of Action Learning at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Between 2013 and 2017, he served as an Associate Dean in charge of MIT Sloan’s global partnership programs and its action learning initiatives. His previous appointments include faculty positions at the University of Michigan and at Harvard Business School.
Huang is currently involved in research projects in four broad areas: 1) a book project titled The Nature of the Chinese State, 2) collaboration with researchers at Tsinghua University to create a complete database on historical technological inventions in China, 3) as a co-PI in “Food Safety in China: A Systematic Risk Management Approach” (supported by Walmart Foundation, 2016-on), and 4) research on venture finance, production of scientific knowledge, work of the future in China. He has published numerous articles in academic journals and in media and 11 books in English and Chinese.
At MIT Sloan, Huang founded and directs China Lab and India Lab, which have provided low-cost consulting services to over 360 small and medium enterprises in China and India. Between 2015 and 2018, he ran a program in Yunnan province to train small and medium women entrepreneurs (funded by Goldman Sachs Foundation). He has held or received prestigious fellowships such as the National Fellowship at Stanford University and the Social Science Research Council-MacArthur Fellowship. He was named by the National Asia Research Program as one of the most outstanding scholars in the United States conducting research on issues of policy importance to the United States. He is or has been a Fellow at the Center for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua University, a Research Fellow at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, a Fellow at William Davidson Institute at Michigan Business School, and a World Economic Forum Fellow. He has served as a consultant at World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and OECD and is serving on a number of advisory and corporate boards of non-profit and for-profit organizations.
Yun Sun
Director at the Stimson Center
Yun Sun
Yun Sun is a Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center. Her expertise is in Chinese foreign policy, U.S.-China relations and China’s relations with neighboring countries and authoritarian regimes.
From 2011 to early 2014, she was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution, jointly appointed by the Foreign Policy Program and the Global Development Program, where she focused on Chinese national security decision-making processes and China-Africa relations. From 2008 to 2011, Yun was the China Analyst for the International Crisis Group based in Beijing, specializing on China’s foreign policy towards conflict countries and the developing world. Prior to ICG, she worked on U.S.-Asia relations in Washington, DC for five years. Yun earned her master’s degree in international policy and practice from George Washington University, as well as an MA in Asia Pacific studies and a BA in international relations from Foreign Affairs College in Beijing.
Panel - Corporate America Confronts the China Conundrum
How can companies properly navigate the strange and often unclear political and business challenges of operating in both China and the U.S. and other global markets whose consumers and political leaders have very different tastes, needs, and aims for the futre? Our panel speakers will examine best — and worst — practices for global companies and discuss how U.S.-China tensions are shaping the future of global business.
James McGregor
Greater China Chairman. APCO Worldwide
James McGregor
James McGregor is Greater China Chairman for APCO Worldwide where he serves as a senior advisor on China business, political and communications strategies for a wide variety of multinational corporations. He is also the author of two highly regarded books: No Ancient Wisdom, No Followers: The Challenges of Chinese Authoritarian Capitalism; and One Billion Customers: Lessons from the Front Lines of Doing Business in China. As a journalist, McGregor was bureau chief in Taipei and Beijing for The Wall Street Journal. Switching to business, he was CEO of Dow Jones in China and later founded a China-focused research and advisory firm for hedge funds. McGregor also served as chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, National Committee on US-China Relations, Global Council of the Asia Society and is on the board of the US-China Education Trust. He has lived in China for 30 years and usually splits his time between Shanghai and Beijing. Due to COVID and closed borders he is currently working from his Minnesota lake house.
Sarah Kutulakos
Executive Director, CCBC
Sarah Kutulakos
Sarah joined the CCBC in 2007 and has since revitalized CCBC’s role as Canada’s premier bilateral trade and investment organization. Sarah has re-centered the Council’s activities around providing business services, catalyzing business growth and activity, and advocating for stronger Sino-Canadian bilateral trade and investment. This has resulted in extensive public outreach activities, internal infrastructure improvements, the launch of new programs such as the Business Incubation Centre, and thriving member relations.
Prior to joining CCBC, Sarah worked for 11 years in marketing, product development, and management with a major multinational corporation, where she had multiple assignments involving China. Sarah managed worldwide product businesses that marketed to China and used China-based sources of supply. She was also involved in several projects requiring cooperation with the Chinese government. Sarah has led both established and start-up businesses within the context of a global corporation and has broad emerging market business experience, and has been involved in the Greater China region since the late 1980’s when she lived and worked in Taiwan. There, she was the first non-Chinese employee of a local high-tech start-up firm, where she gained a deep understanding of Chinese business practices.
A fluent Mandarin speaker, Sarah’s interest in China began at the University of Wisconsin, where she studied Chinese, marketing, and international business. She holds an MBA in finance and operations from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester. She frequently speaks on China issues, including marketing, trade, investment, and Canada-China relations.
Nancy A. Fischer
International Trade Advisor, Pillsbury
Nancy A. Fischer
Nancy Fischer leads the Pillsbury law firm’s Public Practices and Public Policy teams and is recognized as an authority on international trade law.
Nancy advises a global clientele on international trade matters and dispute resolution and the impact of U.S. regulations on worldwide trade and investments. She provides guidance on export controls; economic sanctions; CFIUS reviews; FCPA and other anti-bribery laws; trade remedies; customs laws; and WTO and NAFTA disputes. Nancy has represented large industry coalitions in disputes, including a group of nuclear utilities in the first antidumping matter before the U.S. Supreme Court.
REPRESENTATIVE EXPERIENCE
- Navigated the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) review process for a Chinese government-owned client acquiring a global semiconductor equipment provider, successfully obtaining CFIUS clearance for the transaction.
- Conducted extensive internal investigation on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Brazilian anti-corruption law compliance for a Japanese company investing in the Brazilian shipbuilding industry.
- Conducted extensive internal investigation for a private security contractor regarding alleged criminal and civil violations of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and prepared comprehensive voluntary disclosures.
PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Recognized by Chambers Global and Chambers USA in International Trade, including Export Controls & Economic Sancations; CFIUS; and Trade Remedies & Trade Policy.
- Recognized by The Legal 500 U.S., for her work in International Trade (2015 – 2020). The Legal 500 U.S. named Nancy a Leading Lawyer in their 2020 guide, with testimonial noting “Nancy Fischer is closely familiar with current trends impacting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States; she is a go-to source where there are questions about recent transactions, regulatory or legislative developments.”
- Selected as a finalist for the Compliance Lawyer of the Year Award during the 2020 Women in Compliance Awards.
Will China survive the Red New Deal?
Is communism coming back? Since late last year, China has seen one regulatory crackdown after another, from fintech to online games, after-school education to ride-sharing, cryptocurrencies to online fandoms. Now Xi Jinping is talking up the notion of "common prosperity," which is giving palpitations to China's billionaires. The crackdowns and official rhetoric is roiling markets and provoking heated debate both inside and outside China over what is actually happening, why it's happening now, and what it all means."
Closing Keynote
Cheah Cheng Hye is the Co-chairman at Value Partners, one of Asia’s largest independent asset management firms. He will share some of his insights into how the financial world is changing in China and what to pay attention to in 2022.
Cheah Cheng Hye
Co-Chairman, Value Partners Group
Cheah Cheng Hye
Dato’ Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye is Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Value Partners Group. He is in charge of Value Partners’ fund management and investment research, business operations, product development and corporate management. He sets the Group’s overall business and portfolio strategy.
Dato’ Seri CHEAH has been in charge of Value Partners since he co-founded the firm in February 1993 with his partner, Mr. V-Nee YEH. Throughout the 1990s, he held the position of Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Value Partners, responsible for managing both the firm’s funds and business operation. He led Value Partners to a successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007. The firm became the first asset management company listed in Hong Kong. Dato’ Seri CHEAH has more than 30 years of investment experience, and is considered one of the leading practitioners of value-investing in Asia and beyond. Value Partners and he personally have received numerous awards – a total of more than 200 professional awards and prizes since the firm’s inception in 1993.
Dato’ Seri CHEAH currently serves as an Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of Investment Committee and Cash Market Consultative Panel of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), a member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”) Business School Advisory Council, Convenor of Advisory Council for the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong and Macau), a member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Belt and Road & Greater Bay Area Committee, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Management Association, and a member of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (“MAoF”).
Closing Remarks
Nov 11 // New York City In-Person
Opening Keynote
Joyce will share with us what J.P. Morgan is observing globally through their data and how China is changing the game in ways never before seen.
Joyce Chang
Chair of Global Research, J.P. Morgan
Joyce Chang
Joyce Chang is Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank, a global leader in Banking, Markets and Investor Services. J.P. Morgan’s Global Research professionals study all sectors in which the firm does business, including equities, fixed income, currency and commodities, emerging markets, derivatives and structured finance. Joyce was most recently Global Head of Research, a role she held for more than five years (2014-2019). She was previously Global Head of Fixed Income Research and began her career as an Emerging Markets Strategist. From 1997 through 2012, Joyce held top rankings in Institutional Investor surveys for Emerging Markets research, earning 25 #1 individual rankings. In 2014, she was inducted into the Fixed Income Analyst Society Hall of Fame. Joyce was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch and Salomon Brothers prior to joining J.P. Morgan Chase in 1999. She serves on the Board of Directors of Trickle Up and Girls Inc. and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Inter-American Dialogue. She is the Senior Sponsor for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank Women on the Move Network, the network for employees of Asian heritage (AsPIRE) and Nonprofit Board Service. She has been named as one of Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker since 2012 and included in Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in Finance since 2020. Joyce holds an M.P.A. from Princeton and serves on its External Advisory Council for the Center for Public Policy, and has a B.A. from Columbia from where she was awarded the John Jay award for professional achievement and serves on its Board of Visitors.
Live Sinica Podcast
Kaiser and Jeremy will chat with legendary China correspondent and author Peter Hessler, author of Rivertown, Oracle Bones, and Country Driving, who recently returned to the U.S. after teaching at Sichuan University in Chengdu.
Peter Hessler
Writer, journalist, and author
Peter Hessler
Peter Hessler is a writer of narrative nonfiction and the author of four books. Originally from Columbia, Missouri, he has spent most of his writing life overseas. In 1996, he joined the Peace Corps, which sent him to Fuling, a small city in southwestern China. For two years, he taught English and American literature at Fuling Teachers College, an experience that eventually became the subject of his first book, River Town, which was published in 2001. This book was followed by two others about China: Oracle Bones (2006), and Country Driving (2010). Together they comprise Hessler’s “China trilogy,” covering the decade in which he lived in the country, from 1996 until 2007. During this period, China underwent enormous change, and Hessler recorded the moment through observing the experiences of average citizens. For the most part, he avoided writing about the famous and the powerful, instead focusing on farmers, factory workers, students, teachers, traders, and small entrepreneurs. Most of his subjects reflected two key social dynamics of this era: the mass migration from the countryside to cities, and the tens of millions of Chinese individuals who had known poverty but were now becoming members of the new middle class.
Kaiser Kuo
Sinica Podcast Founder
Kaiser Kuo
Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast, the most popular English-language podcast on current affairs in China, which he hosts with Jeremy Goldkorn. The show has run since April 2010, and has published nearly 400 episodes. Until April 2016, Kaiser served as director of international communications for Baidu, China’s leading search engine. In 2016, Kaiser returned to the U.S. after a 20-year stint in Beijing, where his career spanned the gamut from music to journalism to technology. Kaiser also spent a year in Beijing from 1988 to 1989, when he co-founded the seminal Chinese heavy metal band Tang Dynasty as lead guitarist. He then served as editor-in-chief at ChinaNow.com, one of China’s first bilingual online magazines. He was China bureau chief for technology and business magazine Red Herring and worked as Director of Digital Strategy for Ogilvy & Mather in Beijing. In May 2016, he was honored by the Asia Society with a leadership award for “revolutionizing the way people live, consume, socially interact, and civically engage.” He speaks frequently on topics related to politics, international relations, and technology in China. He lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with his wife, two children, Goldendoodle “Potsticker,” and ever-expanding drum kit.
Jeremy Goldkorn
Sinica Podcast Co-Host
Jeremy Goldkorn
Jeremy Goldkorn is editor-in-chief of SupChina and co-host of the Sinica podcast. He moved to China in 1995 and became managing editor of Beijing's first independent English-language entertainment magazine. In 2003, he founded the website and research firm, Danwei, which tracked Chinese media, markets, politics, and business. It was acquired in 2013 by the Financial Times. He has lived in a worker's dormitory, produced a documentary film about African soccer players in Beijing, and rode a bicycle from Peshawar to Kathmandu via Kashgar and Lhasa. He moved to Nashville Tennessee in 2015 and is a board member of the Tennessee China Network.
Panel - How to lead in a true global economy
Hear from some of our networking speakers as they share about the challenges and exciting opportunities of being a leader in today's interdependent world.
Craig Allen
President, USCBC and former US Ambassador
Craig Allen
On July 26, 2018, Craig Allen began his tenure as the sixth President of the United States-China Business Council (USCBC), a private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing over 200 American companies doing business with China. Prior to joining USCBC, Craig had a long, distinguished career in US public service. His last government position was as US Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam (December 2014–July 2018). Before that, Craig served in Washington as Deputy Assistant Secretary for China (2012–2014) in the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA), and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia (2010–2012). He served previously as Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy in South Africa (2006– 2010), and as Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy in Beijing (2003–2006). When in Beijing, he was promoted to Minister Counselor rank in the Senior Foreign Service. While on a foreign service assignment to the National Center for APEC in Seattle (2000–2002), Craig worked on APEC summits in Brunei, China, and Mexico. Earlier posts were as Deputy Senior Commercial Officer and Commercial Attaché at the US Embassy in Tokyo (1995–2000), as Commercial Attaché at the US Embassy in Beijing (1992– 1995), and as Director of the American Trade Center in Taipei (1988–1992). He started his career in government in 1985 as a Presidential Management Intern in ITA at the Department of Commerce. Craig received a M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University (1985), and a B.A. in Political Science and Asian Studies from the University of Michigan (1979).
Michael Chu
Global Co-CEO, L Catterton
Michael Chu
Mr. Chu is the Global Co-CEO of L CATTERTON, a firm he co-founded in1989. L CATTERTON is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world operating thru seven (7) distinct fund platforms, with a presence in 17 markets across five (5) continents. The firm has over 50 global partners and over 250 total employees, supporting over $21 billion in $AUM. Since its inception, L CATTERTON has focused exclusively on providing growth equity to well-positioned middle-market consumer firms who operate in attractive and targeted categories of interest. L CATTERTON has completed over 200 investments since its inception in many of the most important consumer businesses globally. The firm’s investment return profile has been consistently at the top of the private equity industry. L CATTERTON took on as minority partners at the end of 2015 the Louis Vuitton Moet Henessey Group (LVMH) and Groupe Arnault (the family office of Bernard Arnault). This unique partnership strengthens L CATTERTON’s global and consumer capabilities. Prior to co-founding L CATTERTON, Mr. Chu held a variety of senior financial management positions with The First Pacific Company, a Hong Kong publicly listed investment and management company which he joined in early 1983. Mr. Chu also held the position as Assistant Treasurer for Allied Bank International starting in 1980. Mr. Chu received a B.A. with highest honors in Psychology and Economics from Bates College, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1995 to 2013. He is a member of the Committee of 100, the leading Chinese-American philanthropic organization.
Winston Ma
Fmr. Mg Director of CIC
Winston Ma
Winston Ma is an investor, attorney, author, and adjunct professor in the global digital economy. He is one of a small number of native Chinese who have worked as investment professionals and practicing capital markets attorneys in both the United States and China. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Head of North America Office for China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s sovereign wealth fund, for 10 years. Prior to that, Mr. Ma served as the deputy head of equity capital markets at Barclays Capital, a vice president at J.P. Morgan investment banking, and a corporate lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. A nationally certified Software Programmer as early as 1994, Mr. Ma is the book author of China’s Mobile Economy (Wiley 2016, among “best 2016 business books for CIOs”), Digital Economy 2.0 (2017 Chinese), The Digital Silk Road (2018 German), China’s AI Big Bang (2019 Japanese), and Investing in China (Risk Books, 2006). His new books in 2020 are “The Hunt for Unicorns: How Sovereign Funds Are Reshaping Investment in the Digital Economy” (Wiley October 2020) and “The Digital War – How China’s Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain, and Cyberspace” (Wiley December 2020). He was selected a 2013 Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has been a member of the Council for Long-Term Investing and Council for Digital Economy and Society. He is a member of New York University (NYU) President’s Global Council since inception, and in 2014 he received the NYU Distinguished Alumni Award.
Jerry Wang
CEO, Haitou Global
Jerry Wang
Jerry Wang is the Founder and CEO of Haitou Global. Jerry founded Haitou Global in New York in 2014, as an Investment as a Service (IaaS) global asset allocation platform. Haitou Global manages a Registered Investment Advisor and a Broker-Dealer in the U.S. Haitou Global allocates capital in the U.S. and to emerging markets including China, India, Southeast Asia, Africa and LATAM through an emerging market credit fund and an early-stage venture fund. Before founding Haitou Global, Jerry was an Investment Manager at the University of Notre Dame Investment Office, managing alternative investments in the U.S. and Asia. Jerry received a Bachelor's degree in engineering from Tsinghua University and a Master's degree in engineering and business administration from the University of Notre Dame. Jerry holds CFA and CAIA charters. Southeast Asia, Africa, and LATAM through an emerging market credit fund and an early-stage venture fund. Before founding Haitou Global, Jerry was an Investment Manager at the University of Notre Dame Investment Office, managing alternative investments in the U.S. and Asia. Jerry received a Bachelor's degree in engineering from Tsinghua University and a Master's degree in engineering and business administration from the University of Notre Dame. Jerry holds CFA and CAIA charters.
Networking Rooms
Join our speakers in intimate cocktail rooms and take the opportunity to develop connections with top business leaders from around the world. Cocktail room invitees are capped at 20 to create an atmosphere of mentorship and networking and allow you to have meaningful interactions with the speakers.
Craig Allen
President, USCBC and former US Ambassador
Craig Allen
On July 26, 2018, Craig Allen began his tenure as the sixth President of the United States-China Business Council (USCBC), a private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing over 200 American companies doing business with China. Prior to joining USCBC, Craig had a long, distinguished career in US public service. His last government position was as US Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam (December 2014–July 2018). Before that, Craig served in Washington as Deputy Assistant Secretary for China (2012–2014) in the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA), and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia (2010–2012). He served previously as Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy in South Africa (2006– 2010), and as Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy in Beijing (2003–2006). When in Beijing, he was promoted to Minister Counselor rank in the Senior Foreign Service. While on a foreign service assignment to the National Center for APEC in Seattle (2000–2002), Craig worked on APEC summits in Brunei, China, and Mexico. Earlier posts were as Deputy Senior Commercial Officer and Commercial Attaché at the US Embassy in Tokyo (1995–2000), as Commercial Attaché at the US Embassy in Beijing (1992– 1995), and as Director of the American Trade Center in Taipei (1988–1992). He started his career in government in 1985 as a Presidential Management Intern in ITA at the Department of Commerce. Craig received a M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University (1985), and a B.A. in Political Science and Asian Studies from the University of Michigan (1979).
Winston Ma
Fmr. Mg Director of CIC
Winston Ma
Winston Ma is an investor, attorney, author, and adjunct professor in the global digital economy. He is one of a small number of native Chinese who have worked as investment professionals and practicing capital markets attorneys in both the United States and China. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Head of North America Office for China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s sovereign wealth fund, for 10 years. Prior to that, Mr. Ma served as the deputy head of equity capital markets at Barclays Capital, a vice president at J.P. Morgan investment banking, and a corporate lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. A nationally certified Software Programmer as early as 1994, Mr. Ma is the book author of China’s Mobile Economy (Wiley 2016, among “best 2016 business books for CIOs”), Digital Economy 2.0 (2017 Chinese), The Digital Silk Road (2018 German), China’s AI Big Bang (2019 Japanese), and Investing in China (Risk Books, 2006). His new books in 2020 are “The Hunt for Unicorns: How Sovereign Funds Are Reshaping Investment in the Digital Economy” (Wiley October 2020) and “The Digital War – How China’s Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain, and Cyberspace” (Wiley December 2020). He was selected a 2013 Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has been a member of the Council for Long-Term Investing and Council for Digital Economy and Society. He is a member of New York University (NYU) President’s Global Council since inception, and in 2014 he received the NYU Distinguished Alumni Award.
Joyce Chang
Chair of Global Research, J.P. Morgan.
Joyce Chang
Joyce Chang is Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank, a global leader in Banking, Markets and Investor Services. J.P. Morgan’s Global Research professionals study all sectors in which the firm does business, including equities, fixed income, currency and commodities, emerging markets, derivatives and structured finance. Joyce was most recently Global Head of Research, a role she held for more than five years (2014-2019). She was previously Global Head of Fixed Income Research and began her career as an Emerging Markets Strategist. From 1997 through 2012, Joyce held top rankings in Institutional Investor surveys for Emerging Markets research, earning 25 #1 individual rankings. In 2014, she was inducted into the Fixed Income Analyst Society Hall of Fame. Joyce was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch and Salomon Brothers prior to joining J.P. Morgan Chase in 1999. She serves on the Board of Directors of Trickle Up and Girls Inc. and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Inter-American Dialogue. She is the Senior Sponsor for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank Women on the Move Network, the network for employees of Asian heritage (AsPIRE) and Nonprofit Board Service. She has been named as one of Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker since 2012 and included in Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in Finance since 2020. Joyce holds an M.P.A. from Princeton and serves on its External Advisory Council for the Center for Public Policy, and has a B.A. from Columbia from where she was awarded the John Jay award for professional achievement and serves on its Board of Visitors.
Stephen Roach
Fmr. Chairman at Morgan Stanley
Stephen Roach
Stephen Roach is a Senior Fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute of Global Affairs and a Senior Lecturer at Yale’s School of Management. He was formerly Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia and the firm’s Chief Economist for the bulk of his 30-year career at Morgan Stanley, heading up a highly regarded team of economists around the world. Mr. Roach’s current teaching and research program focuses on the impacts of Asia on the broader global economy. At Yale, he has introduced new courses for undergraduates and graduate students on the “The Next China” and “The Lessons of Japan.” His writing and research also addresses globalization, trade policy, the post-crisis policy architecture, and the capital markets implications of global imbalances. Stephen Roach has long been one of Wall Street’s most influential economists. His work has appeared in academic journals, books, congressional testimony and has been disseminated widely in the domestic and international media. Roach’s opinions on the global economy have been known to shape the policy debate from Beijing to Washington. His latest book, Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China (Yale University Press, Jan. 2014) examines the risks and opportunities of what is likely to be the world’s most important economic relationship of the 21st century. His 2009 book, The Next Asia: Opportunities and Challenges for a New Globalization (Wiley), analyzes Asia’s economic imbalances and the dangers of the region’s excess dependence on overextended Western consumers. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 1982, Mr. Roach served on the research staff of the Federal Reserve Board and was also a research fellow at the Brookings Institution. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from New York University. Mr. Roach is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Investment Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the China Advisory Board of the Environmental Defense Fund, and the Economics Advisory Board of the University of Wisconsin
Michael Chu
Co-CEO, L Catterton
Michael Chu
Mr. Chu is the Global Co-CEO of L CATTERTON, a firm he co-founded in1989. L CATTERTON is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world operating thru seven (7) distinct fund platforms, with a presence in 17 markets across five (5) continents. The firm has over 50 global partners and over 250 total employees, supporting over $21 billion in $AUM. Since its inception, L CATTERTON has focused exclusively on providing growth equity to well-positioned middle-market consumer firms who operate in attractive and targeted categories of interest. L CATTERTON has completed over 200 investments since its inception in many of the most important consumer businesses globally. The firm’s investment return profile has been consistently at the top of the private equity industry. L CATTERTON took on as minority partners at the end of 2015 the Louis Vuitton Moet Henessey Group (LVMH) and Groupe Arnault (the family office of Bernard Arnault). This unique partnership strengthens L CATTERTON’s global and consumer capabilities. Prior to co-founding L CATTERTON, Mr. Chu held a variety of senior financial management positions with The First Pacific Company, a Hong Kong publicly listed investment and management company which he joined in early 1983. Mr. Chu also held the position as Assistant Treasurer for Allied Bank International starting in 1980. Mr. Chu received a B.A. with highest honors in Psychology and Economics from Bates College, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1995 to 2013. He is a member of the Committee of 100, the leading Chinese-American philanthropic organization.
Wayne Silby
Chairman and Co-Founder, SynTao
Wayne Silby
Mr. Silby is Chairman and co-founder of SynTao. He is founding Chairman of Calvert Funds, a $14 billion investment management group noted for their leadership in the area of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI). Furthermore, Mr. Silby serves as President of Calvert Social Investment Fund, supervising its private equity activities, and as Co-Chair of Calvert Foundation, a $200m investment intermediary that directs capital into needy communities. Mr. Silby also co-founded Social Venture Network, a group of socially oriented entrepreneurs and investors, and Calvert Social Venture Partners, one of the first socially oriented venture capital funds. He also started the Emerging Europe Fund for Sustainable Investment, a $60 million OPIC private equity fund focused on Central Europe. Mr. Silby chairs ImpactAssets, a $200 million donor-advised fund, and SynTao, Ltd., a CSR consulting firm in Beijing, China. He has a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Networking Rooms
Jan Berris
Vice President, National Committee on U.S.-China Relations
Jan Berris
Jan Berris has been with the National Committee on United States-China Relations since 1971 – beginning as program associate, moving on to program director, and then vice president. She is responsible for overseeing all program activities of the Committee. This includes being actively involved in preparation and operations for the visits to the United States of hundreds of Chinese delegations (including the 1972 Chinese Ping Pong Team, the first PRC group to come to this country), and sending hundreds of American delegations to China (she has traveled to China over 165 times since 1973, with people and groups as diverse as a tennis team and a Supreme Court Justice). It also includes developing such ongoing flagship programs as the Public Intellectuals Program, U.S. Foreign Policy Colloquium, Young Leaders Forum, and the Committee’s Track II projects. At the request of the State Department, she coordinated Chinese press activities during Premier Deng Xiaoping's February 1979 visit to the United States, and has been the lead for the Committee’s hosting of major welcoming events for all of the senior-most Chinese leaders. Prior to her work at the Committee, Ms. Berris was a foreign service officer – stationed at the American Consulate in Hong Kong and in Washington, D.C. She held many part time jobs before joining the Foreign Service, among them assistant to Professor Richard H. Solomon, during which time she helped research his book Mao's Revolution and the Chinese Political Culture. Ms. Berris has a B.A. in Chinese studies (University of Michigan, June 1966) and an M.A. in Japanese studies (University of Michigan, June 1967). She speaks Chinese, Hebrew, and Spanish – in descending levels of fluency. Ms. Berris has written articles for various publications and contributed chapters to several books on China.
Cocktail Reception
What better way to celebrate the ending of 2021 than by networking with a room full of people that are interested in what's going on in China?