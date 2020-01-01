Why attend?

The ideological and political differences between China and the U.S. continue to grow, but the world's two largest economies remain inextricably linked.



Can the two countries maintain global stability while pursuing their own national interests? Yes they can, suggests NEXTChina 2021 Keynote speaker and veteran diplomat Ryan Hass in his new book, STRONGER: Adapting America's China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence.

‍

What is competitive interdependence? At NEXTChina 2021, Hass and a range of leading China-focused executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers will share their unique perspectives on how to navigate the enormous business and geopolitical complications of the coming decade. In intimate networking sessions, speakers and attendees will connect their work and aspirations with what’s NEXT in Sino-global relations.

