How women are shaping the rising global power

Thursday
May 19
Conference
7 - 9:30PM EST
Friday
May 20
Gala and Networking
5:30 - 9PM EST
Why Attend
Be inspired by top businesswomen working in or with China and hear the latest trends coming out of their industries.

The SupChina Women’s Conference brings together thought leaders and visionaries for an open dialogue about the continuing empowerment of women in Chinese industry, technology, culture and politics – and how they will continue to transform China’s impact on the world in the new decade.

May 19
The Conference:
A complimentary online experience to hear from top business women working with China
7 - 9:30PM EST
See Agenda
May 20
Gala Dinner and Networking: Join SupChina in person in NYC as we come together to celebrate the achievements of leading women over dinner and drinks
5:30 - 9PM EST
See Agenda
Speakers
Hear from the women shaping the rising global power
HONOREE
Joyce Chang

Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank, a global leader in Banking, Markets and Investor Services. J.P. Morgan’s Global Research professionals study all sectors in which the firm does business, including equities, fixed income, currency and commodities, emerging markets, derivatives and structured finance.

JP Morgan
Joyce Chang

Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank

JP Morgan

Joyce Chang is Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank, a global leader in Banking, Markets and Investor Services. J.P. Morgan’s Global Research professionals study all sectors in which the firm does business, including equities, fixed income, currency and commodities, emerging markets, derivatives and structured finance.

Joyce was most recently Global Head of Research, a role she held for more than five years (2014-2019). She was previously Global Head of Fixed Income Research and began her career as an Emerging Markets Strategist. From 1997 through 2012, Joyce held top rankings in Institutional Investor surveys for Emerging Markets research, earning 25 #1 individual rankings. In 2014, she was inducted into the Fixed Income Analyst Society Hall of Fame.

Joyce was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch and Salomon Brothers prior to joining J.P. Morgan Chase in 1999. She serves on the Board of Directors of Trickle Up and Girls Inc. and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Inter-American Dialogue. She is the Senior Sponsor for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank Women on the Move Network, the network for employees of Asian heritage (AsPIRE) and Nonprofit Board Service. She has been named as one of Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker since 2012 and included in Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in Finance since 2020.

Joyce holds an M.P.A. from Princeton and serves on its External Advisory Council for the Center for Public Policy, and has a B.A. from Columbia from where she was awarded the John Jay award for professional achievement and serves on its Board of Visitors.

HONOREE
Merit Janow

Merit is currently serving as the Independent Chair of the Board of Directors at Mastercard. Previously, Merit served as Dean of the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

Mastercard
Merit Janow

Chair

Mastercard

Merit E. Janow is an internationally recognized expert in international trade and investment. She has extensive experience in academia, government and business, and has been deeply involved with the Asia-Pacific region for her entire life.

Janow became Dean of the faculty of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) in July 2013.  SIPA is a leading school of international and public affairs in the United States, with more than 1,300 graduate students and 75 full time faculty. As Dean, she has strengthened the school by launching new programs and initiatives in the areas of technology and public policy – with a focus on cyber security and the digital economy – entrepreneurship and policy, and central banking and financial policy.” She also has grown SIPA’s faculty; supported the creation of new research centers; and completed a capital campaign and inaugurated SIPA’s second and most ambitious capital campaign.

For the past 25 years, Dean Janow has been a professor at both SIPA and Columbia Law School. She teaches graduate courses in the digital economy, international trade and investment law and policy, comparative antitrust law, and China in the global economy.  She has held a number of leadership positions at the University.  She is co-director of the APEC Study Center at Columbia Business School and previously served as Chair of the Committee for Socially Responsible Investing which oversees the proxy voting of shares owned by the Columbia University endowment.  Janow has written three books and numerous articles and frequently speaks before business, policy, and academic audiences around the world.

Professor Janow has had three periods of government service. In December 2003, while at Columbia University, she was elected as one of the seven Members of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Appellate Body, which is the court of final appeal for adjudicating trade disputes between the 154 member nations of the WTO. She was the only North American member and the first female to serve on the Appellate Body. In the course of her four years of service, she reviewed more than 30 appeals covering a diverse range of trade disputes, including technology, subsidies, agriculture, investment and trade remedies. From 1997-2000, Janow served as the Executive Director of the first international antitrust advisory committee to the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Justice Department. The key recommendations were implemented on an international basis and led to the establishment of the International Competition Network (ICN).  From 1989 to 1993, prior to joining Columbia, Janow served as Deputy Assistant USTR for Japan and China in the Executive Office of the President. In this capacity she was responsible for developing, coordinating, and implementing U.S. trade policies; devising the U.S. negotiating strategies towards Japan and China; and leading the negotiations for a dozen trade agreements.

Janow has had extensive corporate and nonprofit board experience. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission.   She is an inaugural member of the international advisory council of China’s sovereign fund, the China Investment Corporation (CIC) for the past 12 years.  Early in her career, Janow was a corporate lawyer specializing in cross-border mergers and acquisitions with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York. She grew up in Tokyo, Japan, and is fluent in Japanese. She has a JD from Columbia Law School where she was a Stone Scholar and a BA in Asian Studies from the University of Michigan.

Amy Chua

Professor and Author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother

Yale
Amy Chua

Professor and Author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother

Yale

Professor Amy Chua is the John M. Duff Professor of Law at Yale Law School. Professor Chua graduated from Harvard College in 1984 and Harvard Law School in 1987. While at Harvard Law School, Professor Chua was the first Asian American executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, Professor Chua practiced for four years with the Wall Street firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton, where she worked on international transactions throughout Asia and Latin America. She joined the Yale Law School faculty in 2001. Professor Chua is also the author of World on Fire: How Exporting Free Market Democracy Breeds Ethnic Hatred and Global Instability, as well as her 2011 memoir, Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, a runaway international bestseller translated into over 30 languages. In 2011, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Anla Cheng

CEO and Founder

SupChina
Anla Cheng

CEO and Founder

SupChina

Anla Cheng is the Founder and CEO of SupChina, an independent digital China news, business, events, consulting marketplace platform and podcasts with social media/website. We inform and connect a global audience regarding the business, technology, politics, culture and society of China. Prior to this, Ms. Cheng ran a Family Office of Asian Hedge Fund of Funds. Centenium Capital. Her career included work as Asia Head, SVP at Robert Fleming, (bought out by JP Morgan). Her career began at Goldman Sachs, then Citi where she was a Pacific Basin analyst, then became an Asian Portfolio Manager for both Institutional and Private Wealth Group. Ms. Cheng received her MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business. She is a Trustee of the following Boards: Vice-Chair of China/US at TNC (The Nature Conservancy); Facing History and Ourselves(past Chair of China Project); Vice-Chair at China Institute; and past Trustee and current member of Committee 100. Ms. Cheng is also China/ Global Council Member of Brookings and a Member of NCUSCR and Columbia University's China Global Center. SupChina/Sinica (podcasts) have received multiple awards from Asia Society; China Institute; the New York Chinese Cultural Center; Ascend; and The Chinese Cultural Foundation. Ms. Cheng has spoken at multiple venues and magazines including, Milken Institute Singapore/ Abu Dhabi; keynote at The Economist, London; Columbia University; NYU; Committee 100, China Institute; NCUSR; Leaders Magazine to name a few. "  Thanks.

Anna Ashton

Vice President, Government Affairs

US-China Business Council
Anna Ashton

Vice President, Government Affairs

US-China Business Council

Anna began her tenure at the US-China Business Council in January 2016. Since August 2019, she has served as the senior director and later vice president of government affairs, developing and implementing USCBC’s advocacy on behalf of member companies. She previously served as the director of business advisory services, leading staff across USCBC’s three offices in providing member companies with analysis of China’s commercial policies, business operating environment, and best practices.

Anna has served as a China analyst in both public and private sector positions. She began her career as an intelligence officer for the Department of Defense, where she briefed the Vice President, the Secretary of Defense and top military officials on strategic China issues. Following her time at the Defense Department, Anna worked for her home state of Arkansas at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, where she helped to develop a strategy for recruiting Chinese investment, organizing and managing visits by Chinese trade delegations and identifying a Chinese consultant to represent Arkansas in Beijing. From 2008 through 2012, she worked in the International Division of the US Chamber of Commerce, primarily focused on China trade and investment issues. She then worked as an economic and trade analyst at the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission while pursuing a JD at Georgetown University.

Anna began her China studies in 1997. In addition to her JD from Georgetown Law, she holds a BA in Chinese Studies from Wellesley College, and an MA in East Asian Languages and Civilizations from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She and her family live in McLean, Virginia.


Chen Man

Visual artist, photographer. and fashion icon

Chen Man

Visual artist, photographer. and fashion icon

Born in Beijing in 1980, Chen Man grew up after the Cultural Revolution and was part of the generation of the Chinese one-child policy. Chen attended the Central Academy of Fine Arts and graduated in 2005, where she studied graphic design. At the age of 23, she published her self-styled photography as covers for the Chinese art magazine VISION, bringing her immediate prominence for the first time as a student. Her early style includes extensive use of digital tools such as Photoshop and 3D Max to create an extravagant visual experience. Man is also known for her hyper-realistic pop portraits like her 2012 "Whatever the Weather" covers. The series features an unsigned model and Tibetan teenagers from the Tibetan High School, an ethnic college. Man wanted to capture the "50 to 60 ethnic groups" that represent the beauty in China in her 12 photograph series for i-D. The issue was praised as both creative and forward-thinking especially for her age. Not only has Man mastered cameras and computers, she has also mastered the seamless blend of her modern aesthetics with traditional Chinese culture into her work. This has led to people praising Man for assisting the evolution of China's aesthetics and redefining Chinese beauty. To Man there are two ways of defining beauty and she finds "both sides of the coin beautiful. She believes in genuine beauty, "what feels real whether it's an emotion, an image, a person or an artwork" and technological beauty, like the beauty of phones and computers. With the tendency to look abroad for inspiration, Man is hoping that her work will encourage people to rethink beauty and start looking "to China for inspiration."

Catherine Pan

Partner and Corporate Group Head

Dorsey
Catherine Pan

Partner and Corporate Group Head

Dorsey

Catherine X. Pan-Giordano is a Partner and Corporate Group Head in the firm’s New York office and leads the firm’s globally recognized U.S.-China transactional practice. As a highly skilled attorney and trusted advisor, and one of the most prominent Chinese-speaking business lawyers in New York, Catherine is relied on by our clients to handle their strategic corporate transactions and to solve complex legal problems for their business. She has a strong client following among some of the world’s largest corporations, financial institutions and business leaders. She frequently serves as their chief outside legal counsel. Catherine, together with the government grants lawyers and white-collar criminal defense lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney’s China Initiative Task Force, has successfully helped scientists, researchers, universities and research labs navigate the difficult territory of the Department of Justice’s “China Initiative” investigations and case. Catherine serves as a member of the Firm’s Management Committee, the executive body of the Firm.

Hope King

Business reporter

Axios
Hope King

Business reporter

Axios

Hope King is the co-author of Closer, Axios' daily business newsletter. King was previously an anchor with Cheddar News, where she hosted the network’s primary business shows and conducted over 10,000 interviews live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and across the country. King was also previously with CNN where she covered big tech. Among her favorite interviews: Jack Ma of Alibaba, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, elite athletes Steph Curry and Hope Solo.  Before her career in journalism, King was a VP of business development at Merrill Lynch, where she helped run a $200 billion managed money platform.

Marietta Wu

Managing Director

See full bio
Marietta Wu

Managing Director

Quan Capital

Dr. Marietta Wu is Managing Director of Quan Capital, a life sciences venture fund with offices in China & US, and deep expertise in cross-border value creation and global investments.  She is a founding member of Zai Lab and served as COO and Director of the company prior to Quan Capital.  Zai Lab is a NASDAQ listed company widely recognized as a leader in bringing innovative and transformative medicines to China.  Over the past decade, Dr. Wu has been active in cross-border ventures and value creation in the life sciences industry.  She was Managing Director at Burrill & Company, leading Burrill’s investments and operation in Greater China, focusing on venture capital investing in China and Taiwan related life sciences opportunities.  She also served as acting COO of Waterstone, a specialty pharmaceutical company with key operations in China.   Dr. Wu is a frequent speaker and author on China and Taiwan life sciences topics, and a founding member of the China Healthcare Investment Conference.  Prior to her focus on healthcare investments and company building, Dr. Wu was Director of Strategy at Edwards Lifesciences.  She also held various financial and business development positions at Eli Lilly & Company.

Dr. Wu received her medical degree from Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine (formerly Shanghai Second Medical University), a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences from Medical College of Ohio, and an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Dr. Wu serves on the board of Alebund Biotech, Crescendo Biologics, Eluminex Biosciences, Innoforce, MEDx Translational Medicine, RareStone Group, Zenas Biopharma and Zidan Medical.  She was a board member of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), Kira Pharmaceutical, Jing Medicine Technology, Taiwan Liposome Company (GTSM: 4152), JHL Biotech (TWEM: 6540), and General Biologics Corporation (TWEM: 4117).


Mattie Bekink

China Director

Economist Corporate Network
Mattie Bekink

China Director

Economist Corporate Network

Mattie Bekink is responsible for the Economist Corporate Network’s China strategy, including programme development and client servicing across China. She also provides support to all Economist Corporate Network programmes worldwide with a China component.


Ms Bekink has extensive experience in the public, private and policy sectors. Prior to joining The Economist Group, she was the Executive Director of the Fulbright Commission in the Netherlands. She also ran an eponymous consulting business, advising senior executives from businesses, universities and non-profit organisations on China policy, strategy, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility. Ms Bekink practiced law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, has worked with the US-Asia Law Initiative at NYU Law School and the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative China Program, and served in the legal department at General Motors China.


Ms Bekink has a BA in International Relations from Stanford University and a JD from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Ning (Tina) Tao

President and Partner

Sinovation Ventures
Ning (Tina) Tao

President and Partner

Sinovation Ventures

Ms. Tao serves as the President and Partner of Sinovation Ventures, leading all daily operations and all the professional services teams at SV, including fundraising, finance, legal, branding, media, human resource, business development, etc. Ms.Tao is also in charge of the incubation function in AI Institute in SV.  

Sinovation Ventures is an established Chinese technology-savvy investment firm, started in 2009 by a team led by Dr. Kai-Fu Lee. SV currently manages an over $2B AUM between seven USD and RMB funds in total, and over 400 portfolio companies across the technology spectrum: artificial intelligence, big data, semi-conductor, health care, enterprise service, cloud computing, etc. To fully leverage its advantages as a dual-currency, cross-border venture capital firm, Sinovation Ventures actively collaborates with top research institutes, universities, and premier funds in both China and abroad to identify key trends and technologies, source deals, and acquire talents.

Prior to SV, Ms. Tao had worked for years at the headquarters of, in succession, Microsoft, IBM, and Google. She has held leadership roles in product management, marketing, strategy, and operations. Ms. Tao holds a B.A. and M.A. in Information Management from Peking University and a Master in Business Administration from Yale University.


Sara Yang Bosco

Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel

Emerson
Sara Yang Bosco

Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel

Emerson

Sara Yang Bosco was appointed senior vice president, secretary and general counsel for Emerson in May 2016. In this role, she is responsible for Emerson’s legal affairs, as well as providing legal counsel on a wide range of matters, such as mergers and acquisitions, compliance, dispute resolution, and corporate and commercial operational matters. In 2016, she was named to Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies.

Bosco was previously president of Emerson’s Asia-Pacific organization and was responsible for corporate operations and strategic development in the Asia-Pacific region, a role she held since 2008. She began her career at Emerson in 2005 as general counsel for Emerson in Asia-Pacific.

Prior to joining Emerson, Bosco had a long history of supporting Emerson as an external legal counsel in her capacity as a partner with the Hong Kong offices of the Baker & McKenzie and Perkins Coie law firms. Admitted to practice law in New York, Bosco has practiced law in New York, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Bosco has more than 30 years of legal experience, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, cross-border investment and joint ventures. She has been named one of Asia's leading business lawyers in AsiaLaw's past annual surveys. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. Bosco served six years on the board of directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, most recently as a member of the executive committee and treasurer. She is also an Emerson representative on the US-China Business Council.

While living in Hong Kong, she served as a visiting professor to the business school of Nanjing University, China, and also served on an advisory group for a program jointly offered by the faculties of business administration and law of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, as well as the executive MBA program at Chinese University. She also served as an advisor to the China Europe International Business School based in Shanghai. A U.S. Midwesterner by birth, Bosco speaks and writes Mandarin Chinese.

Bosco holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from the University of Notre Dame. She received her Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Bloomington and in 2014 was named to its Academy of Law Alumni Fellows, the highest honor bestowed by the university's Maurer School of Law.

Rui Ma

China Tech Analyst and Founder

Tech Buzz China
Rui Ma

China Tech Analyst and Founder

Tech Buzz China

Rui (pronounced “rey”) was born in China but grew up in the U.S., mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she is currently based. She has over fifteen years of experience in investment banking and investing, spanning seed stage to pre-IPO investing, and spent eight of those years working across multiple industries including real estate and media as well as technology in Shanghai and Beijing.  She is currently an angel investor and advisor to several startups and funds. Rui is also active in philanthropy and currently runs Rookie.Fund, a nonprofit student venture fund network in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. She’s vegetarian and would like to be a Chinese calligrapher when she retires.

Agenda
May 19

7 - 9:30PM EST - ONLINE

7:00 PM
Opening Remarks

Anla Cheng

CEO & Founder, SupChina

Anla Cheng

Anla Cheng

CEO & Founder, SupChina

7:05 PM
Opening Keynote

7:15
Fireside Chat

A conversation with some extraordinary female leaders on some of the top issues facing women in 2022

7:45 PM
Panel: How women are shaping the tech industry

NFTs, the Metaverse, and DeFi, technology is not slowing down and neither are the women behind it. Tune in to hear from some of the top female leaders in their field as they share how their industries are advancing with new tech.

8:30
Panel: How women are shaping fashion/consumer industries

A conversation on the way women are building the brands that are leading the way people consume in 2022

9:15
Closing Keynote

9:25 PM
Closing Remarks

May 20

5:30 - 9:00PM EST -NEW YORK CITY

5:30 PM
Doors Open

5:45 PM
Cocktail Reception

Grab a drink and mingle with a room full of female leaders that understand what is going on in China

6:55
Three course dinner & table networking

Join your table for an opportunity to network and hear from some of the conference speakers in a more intimate setting

7:40 PM
Rising Star Awards

The announcement of this year’s Next Gen Rising Star Award winners

8:20 PM
SupChina Women of the Year 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awards

An opportunity to hear from this year's 2022 SupChina Women's Conference Honorees

8:55
Closing Remarks

Why join networking and cocktail sessions?

The SupChina Women’s Conference brings together thought leaders and visionaries for an open dialogue about the continuing empowerment of women in Chinese industry, technology, culture and politics – and how they will continue to transform China’s impact on the world in the new decade.

Sponsors
This event is made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors
Dorsey & Whitney

A U.S. law firm with a highly‐skilled team of attorneys and professionals that have extensive experience representing some of China’s largest corporations and private equity firms in both the U.S. and China.

Deloitte

Deloitte's Chinese Services Group (CSG) aims to advise Chinese companies expanding global presence, and multinational companies operating in China

Pillsbury

With more than 40 China-focused attorneys, Pillsbury delivers local knowledge, global perspective and industry experience to the Chinese market

UHY Advisors

UHY’s China Group offers audit, tax, consulting, and advisory services to companies expanding their global operations from and into Asian markets.

Our Partner Organzations
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does the conference cost?

The First Day, May 19th, Thursday EST - (May 20th, Friday China time) is online and complimentary to attendees that would like to attend from anywhere

The Second Day May 20th, Friday EST  is in person with 2 different price ranges both with 50% off early bird pricing until May 6th.
- General attendance is $250 early bird pricing and $500 full price
- Premium tickets are $500 early bird pricing and $1000 full price

What are the COVID protocols for the in-person event?

All attendees must show proof of vaccination in order to enter the event. Masks are optional after entry.

Do I need to sign up to both days?

If you purchase a ticket you will automatically be registered to attend both the online portion of the event and the in-person event on May 20th.

If you sign up to the free online portion of the event, you will still need to purchase a ticket to attend the in-person gala on day 2.

Can I purchase an entire table?

Yes, please email events@supchina.com to enquire about purchasing a table.

What is the difference in conference tickets

Premium ticket holders will be able to sit at a table with a SupChina Women's Conference speaker, honoree, or key leaders. General attendance ticket holders will be seated at tables with other conference attendees.

Is the online portion of the event free?

Yes! Anyone can sign up for the online portion of the event for free.

What is included in a paid ticket?

Ticket holders will automatically be signed up to attend the full conference both online and in-person. Additionally , when they attend the in-person event on May 20th they will be provided with a cocktail reception,  a chance to meet the speakers, a sumptuous three course meal, live entertainment, and the presentation of this years Rising Star Award winners and SupChina Honorees.

Will there be a recording?

Yes! Day 1 will be shared with all registered attendees after the event.

